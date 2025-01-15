Bracebridge Seeks Proposals For The Redevelopment Of Former Memorial Arena site

The Town of Bracebridge is seeking proposals for the redevelopment of the former Memorial Arena site and adjacent lands. The Request for Proposal (RFP) invites qualified developers to submit proposals for transforming the vacant 1.48-acre site to support housing supply, affordability and accessibility as well as other community needs. This marks a significant step in advancing the Town’s vision for community growth, economic development, and urban revitalization.

Developers are encouraged to present innovative ideas that align with the priorities outlined in the Downtown Master Plan. Proposals must include an affordable housing component, and should consider inclusion of the following:

Childcare and accompanying green space;

Commercial/retail units with residential units above; and

Contribution to enhance the Town-owned youth park at 137 James Street (optional value-add) to enhance the neighbourhood.

Interested developers are asked to submit proposals by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 3. Late submissions will not be considered. Developers can propose to either purchase or lease the property and are encouraged to visit the location to review site conditions and the surrounding area.

The Town will evaluate proposals and make recommendations to Town Council to authorize the selection of a developer and associated terms. All submissions should reflect the best terms and include conceptual drawings, proposed timelines, financial proformas, and references.

For more information, visit bracebridge.ca/bidsandtenders.

Quotes

“The redevelopment of the former Memorial Arena site is a pivotal opportunity to shape the future of Bracebridge. This project reflects our commitment to supporting the growth and success of our community while addressing critical needs like affordable housing. By creating spaces where residents can live, work, and thrive, we’re ensuring that Bracebridge remains a vibrant and inclusive place for generations to come.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge