Killaloe OPP Lay Fraud Charges In Connection To A Minor Hockey Association

Police have laid several criminal charges after concluding an investigation into allegations of fraud.

In March 2022, the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into allegations of fraud that involved the local minor hockey association, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

The Renfrew County Crime Unit was assigned to this case and as result of the investigation, 46-year-old Wanda MALONE of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Fraud over $5000.

Money Laundering.

Forgery; and,

Use of forged document.

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on September 14, 2022, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.