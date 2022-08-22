McDonald’s Welcomes New Distinctly Delicious McCrispy Sandwich

With 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken on a soft potato bun, the McCrispy sandwich is made the McDonald’s Way

Calling all chicken enthusiasts – McDonald’s Canada is welcoming its newest permanent menu item, the McCrispy, available now at participating restaurants nationwide. Made the McDonald’s Way, the new McCrispy sandwich will deliver the taste you know and love, and features a delicious recipe designed with the intention of maximum craveability, ingredient harmony and guest enjoyment.

“When we create new menu items at McDonald’s we put quality and taste at the forefront,” said Jeff Anderson, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation Menu Management, McDonald’s Canada. “Featuring classic, simple ingredients that allow the chicken to be the star, the McCrispy is the perfect complement to our roster of menu classics like the Big Mac® and Quarter Pounder with Cheese®.”

The McCrispy sandwich is made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast, cooked to keep the breading crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and served on a soft potato bun.

“We know guests love our classic chicken menu items, and we are excited to launch a new craveable crispy chicken sandwich” said Rebecca Smart, Director, Brand Strategy Marketing, McDonald’s Canada. “The new McCrispy delivers on the great taste our guests have come to expect from McDonald’s, and we believe this sandwich is truly ‘Mc-worthy’, and we can’t wait for Canadians to try it.”

Facts: