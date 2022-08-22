COVID Outbreak In ICU At Huntsville Hospital Declared Over

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak in the Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted 12 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, two patient cases and six staff cases were attributed to the outbreak in total.

The unit has reopened visitors in line with MAHC’s visitation policy, currently at Phase 2 to allow two visitors per day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Self-screening for COVID-19 by everyone entering the hospital is required at the entrance. We remind our community that visiting inpatients may only commence after the inpatient has received a negative COVID-19 swab result. Please consider calling the care unit before visiting to ensure the patient is safe to have visitors.