$90,400 Grant Provides Accessible Playground For Ryde Community Hub

On Sunday, members of the Ryde Community gathered at the Ryde Co-op for a BBQ to announce the group receiving a $90,400 Resilient Communities Fund grant. The funds will be used at the Ryde Co-op, 1624 Barkway Road, to build over 2900 sq ft of accessible playground space with equipment including; two slides, four swings, a ride-on digger and lots of options for balancing and climbing.

Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, was unable to attend, but sent this message: “I’m very happy to celebrate the Ryde Co-op receiving this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant that will enhance the outdoor gathering space at this great community centre. Having a space for the Ryde Community and neighboring Communities to come together and participate in safe, outdoor activities is a great asset to all those looking to participate in active fun.”

The rural community building is used by local residents and surrounding communities of all ages. Presently the Co-op offers a wide variety of free and low-cost programming including; an EarlyON pre-school program, free pole walking, Yoga, Tai Chi, Bid Euchre and much more.

“We are so grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for this grant,” said Marc Mantha, President, Ryde Co-op. “As an entirely volunteer run organization, we must fundraise locally and apply for grants for improvements to this former two room school. Since our membership purchased the property in 2016, our volunteers have worked with great dedication to make necessary upgrades and grow the Co-op into a space that services the current and future needs of our community.”

The Ryde Community Co-op is dedicated to improving its building and outdoor space and ensuring that it remains the hub of the community. To find out what’s happening at the Co-op, sign up to receive the electronic monthly Ryder newsletter by emailing Judy.campbell@rydecoop.ca, visit the website at www.rydecommunityco-op.com or follow the Ryde Co-op Facebook page.

A free pumpkin scavenger hunt and ice rink are just two of the things to look forward to. The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund.