Kenora OPP Officer Faces Two Criminal Charges

The OPP has charged a Kenora OPP officer following a criminal investigation.

An investigation by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch began in November 2021 after allegations were made in October 2021 regarding inappropriate behaviour by an off-duty police officer in relation to an adult person.

As a result of the investigation, Provincial Constable James Clark, aged 50 years from Kenora, was charged with:

· Breach of Trust

· Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

The officer has been a member of the OPP for 20 years and had been assigned to court services-related duties from the Kenora Detachment since 2015. He is currently on leave.