West Parry Sound OPP Looking For Dash-Cam Video After Halloween Armed Robbery

The OPP is requesting public assistance in connection to the recent armed robbery in Parry Sound on Pine Drive, October 31, 2022.
The OPP is requesting that anyone with dash-cam video filmed on October 31, 2022 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the areas of:
- the intersection of Oastler Park Drive and Bowes Street
- Bowes Street from Oastler Park Drive to Pine Drive, or
- Pine Drive north of Bowes Street and surrounding parking lots
Please contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have video or information that can assist police.