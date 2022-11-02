West Parry Sound OPP Looking For Dash-Cam Video After Halloween Armed Robbery

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The OPP is requesting public assistance in connection to the recent armed robbery in Parry Sound on Pine Drive, October 31, 2022.

The OPP is requesting that anyone with dash-cam video filmed on October 31, 2022 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the areas of:

  • the intersection of Oastler Park Drive and Bowes Street
  • Bowes Street from Oastler Park Drive to Pine Drive, or
  • Pine Drive north of Bowes Street and surrounding parking lots

Please contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have video or information that can assist police.

OPP Investigating A Knife Point Robbery In Parry Sound

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here