ONroute Launches Annual Support Our Troops Campaign

For the third consecutive year, ONroute has partnered with Support Our Troops, the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces, to invite Ontario travellers to donate $1 in support of currently serving military members and Veterans, from November 1 to December 31.

“ONroute is honoured to partner with Support Our Troops for a third consecutive year to join our customers in showing gratitude to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, both past and present,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer at ONroute. “We are fortunate to live in an incredible province and, with the help of our customers, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of others this holiday season.”

In 2020, the first year of thecampaign, ONroute raised over $48,000 in just one month. With the success ofits inaugural campaign, the company decided to extend its 2021 campaign throughthe month of December, raising more than $144,000. This year, ONroute hopes to makeit a record-breaking year with a giving back fundraising goal of $150,000 forthe two-month holiday campaign.

The campaign will help fund a variety of initiatives in Ontario including the Holiday Hamper Program, emergency financial assistance and special needs grants. “We are extremely grateful for ONroute’s embrace of our cause and for remembering our members past and present,” says Laurie Ogilvie, Senior Vice-President, Military Family Services, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. “In November, we take the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. We are grateful to ONroute, its staff, and customers for helping us pay homage to our dedicated military members and their families. Funds raised through this campaign will truly make a difference in the lives of so many military members, Veterans, and their families.”