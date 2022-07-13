July 13 Concerts On The Dock Relocates To River Mill Park

The Algonquin Theatre is pleased to welcome the Northern Lights Steel Drum Orchestra to Huntsville this evening at 7:00pm for Concerts on the Docks, a free music series sponsored by Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty – Sue Burke.

Due to construction in downtown Huntsville, tonight’s event will be relocated from Town Dock Park to the Bandshell in River Mill Park.

Please be advised that construction in downtown tonight will impact traffic and parking with the closure of Main Street from West Street to the Bridge. Please plan your travel and parking in advance.

For more information on Concerts on the Dock visit www.algonquintheatre.ca.