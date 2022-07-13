Bidding Has Begun On The Soldiers’ Not-So-Classic Silent Auction

More than 100 items are available to be bid on in the Soldiers’ Not-So-Classic online Silent Auction, sponsored by Laclie Pharmacy and Wes Brennan Construction. The auction is open from Sunday, July 10th and will remain open until 9 pm July 17th.

The online auction is part of the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation’s virtual golf tournament this summer. The money raised during the week-long auction and the 25th Annual Soldiers’ Not-So-Classic Golf Tournament supports enhanced patient care at Soldiers’.

Get online and get bidding for your chance to get some fantastic deals on hot products and unique experiences! Fire up the grill with BakerStone Original Series Outdoor Multi-Function Cooking Centre, unwind with a trip to the Dragonfly Room for a haircut & gift package, or get the family together for games night with your new Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table! Let an item from the Soldiers’ Not-So-Classic Silent Auction make your summer unforgettable.

Since 1997, the community has helped the Soldiers’ Not-So-Classic Golf Tournament and auction raise $2.3 million towards critical care programs and equipment at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital; upgrades crucial to the health and wellbeing of the Soldiers’ Community, & elements of healthcare not funded by the government.

By participating in this year’s Not-So-Classic Golf Tournament and Silent Auction, you are investing in your hospital, your community, and your Soldiers’, committed to providing you world-class healthcare at the community level.

To view or bid on silent auction items, visit SoldiersAuction.ca.