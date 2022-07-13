Huntsville Man Charged With Assault And Four Other Charges

The Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to 134 calls for service from July 3, 2022 – July 10, 2022. Some of those calls include: 18 Traffic Complaints, three Liquor Licence Act offences, four domestic investigations, one impaired driver, one breach of probation, 16 RIDE (Reduce impaired driving everywhere) programs, one sexual assault, five motor vehicle collisions, four thefts and numerous other calls for service.

ASSAULT

On Saturday July 9, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a domestic assault in Perry Township (TWP). As a result of the investigation, a 46 year-old male of Huntsville Ontario (ON) was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Mischief

Forcible confinement

Assault causing bodily harm

The accused was released from police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 11, 2022 in Sundridge ON. The name of the accused was not released.

THEFT

On Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a theft. Unknown person(s) stole a street sign from Locks Road and two signs and posts from Savage Settlement Road.

Police are asking anyone who may have witness the theft to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.