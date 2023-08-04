JSW Manufacturing Donates Another $5,000 To South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

It wasn’t long after the business was established in 1994 that JSW Manufacturing started supporting its local community hospital. With the recent $5,000 gift, the metal fabrication shop has now surpassed $63,000 in support for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

“There are many companies and individuals that support this town in many ways” says Eddy Whitworth, “We hope JSW inspires others to start, or continue supporting our South Muskoka hospital.”

The hospital relies on its community to ensure quality health care close to home. The Foundation’s Business Partner Program encourages local businesses to show their support for their community’s health by giving to the hospital with a pledge over five years. “Our Business Partners are paramount to our success in ensuring we have the equipment needed to care for our patients.” says Foundation Development Officer Kathryn Devlin. “JSW is a longstanding partner and we’re thrilled to have their ongoing support.”

To learn more about South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s Business Partner Program, visit

www.healthmuskoka.ca/businesspartnerprogram