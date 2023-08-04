Thunderstorms Approaching Cold Front Affected Portions Of Ontario Thursday

Severe thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front affected
portions of central, eastern and northeastern Ontario on Thursday,
August 3.
Damaging winds resulted in many reports of downed trees
and hydro poles. As of 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3, about
13,000 Hydro One customers were without power. There were numerous
reports of large hail which caused damage to vehicles and siding in
the Lindsay area. At 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3, a funnel
cloud was observed at the Sudbury Airport. In the National Capital
Region, a funnel cloud was reported around 5:30 p.m. EDT in the
Kinburn area. A tornado was then reported in the Findlay Creek
neighbourhood of Ottawa before 7 p.m. EDT. Hydro Ottawa reported at
least 5,000 customers without power during the course of the event.
Over 5,000 Hydro One customers remain without power this morning.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) will be headed to the Findlay
Creek area this morning to perform a damage survey.
The following is a summary of weather event information received by
Environment Canada as of 10 a.m. EDT:
1. Storm damage reports from volunteer observers:
Lindsay: Damage to vehicles (broken windshields, dents) and siding,
powerlines down, power outages to several thousand customers, tree
branches blocking roads, localized flooding
Little Brittain: Extensive damage to a subdivison under new
construction
Findlay Creek (South Ottawa): Trailer flipped over, roof damage,
exterior damage to homes
Peterborough: Street flooding, five cars stranded due to flooding
Sudbury: Tree down
Parry Sound: Tree down, street flooding
Cameron: Tree down
2. Maximum wind gusts from official weather stations in kilometres
per hour:
Barrie-Oro: 87
Toronto Buttonville Airport: 76
3. Hail reports from volunteer observers:
Lindsay: Golf ball
Stittsville: Golf ball (estimated)
Nepean: Toonie
Cameron: Toonie
Barrhaven: Toonie (estimated)
Kirk Cove (Big Gull Lake): Toonie (estimated)
4. Rainfall amounts from official weather stations in millimetres:
Peterborough Trent: 49.3
5. Rainfall amounts from volunteer observers in millimetres:
Eldorado (northwest of Tweed): 110.0
Peterborough: 52.1
Kawartha Lakes: 49.8
The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre would like to thank everyone for
their storm reports.
Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial
information and does not constitute a complete or final report.