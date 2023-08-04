Thunderstorms Approaching Cold Front Affected Portions Of Ontario Thursday

Severe thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front affected

portions of central, eastern and northeastern Ontario on Thursday,

August 3.

Damaging winds resulted in many reports of downed trees

and hydro poles. As of 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3, about

13,000 Hydro One customers were without power. There were numerous

reports of large hail which caused damage to vehicles and siding in

the Lindsay area. At 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 3, a funnel

cloud was observed at the Sudbury Airport. In the National Capital

Region, a funnel cloud was reported around 5:30 p.m. EDT in the

Kinburn area. A tornado was then reported in the Findlay Creek

neighbourhood of Ottawa before 7 p.m. EDT. Hydro Ottawa reported at

least 5,000 customers without power during the course of the event.

Over 5,000 Hydro One customers remain without power this morning.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) will be headed to the Findlay

Creek area this morning to perform a damage survey.

The following is a summary of weather event information received by

Environment Canada as of 10 a.m. EDT:

1. Storm damage reports from volunteer observers:

Lindsay: Damage to vehicles (broken windshields, dents) and siding,

powerlines down, power outages to several thousand customers, tree

branches blocking roads, localized flooding

Little Brittain: Extensive damage to a subdivison under new

construction

Findlay Creek (South Ottawa): Trailer flipped over, roof damage,

exterior damage to homes

Peterborough: Street flooding, five cars stranded due to flooding

Sudbury: Tree down

Parry Sound: Tree down, street flooding

Cameron: Tree down

2. Maximum wind gusts from official weather stations in kilometres

per hour:

Barrie-Oro: 87

Toronto Buttonville Airport: 76

3. Hail reports from volunteer observers:

Lindsay: Golf ball

Stittsville: Golf ball (estimated)

Nepean: Toonie

Cameron: Toonie

Barrhaven: Toonie (estimated)

Kirk Cove (Big Gull Lake): Toonie (estimated)

4. Rainfall amounts from official weather stations in millimetres:

Peterborough Trent: 49.3

5. Rainfall amounts from volunteer observers in millimetres:

Eldorado (northwest of Tweed): 110.0

Peterborough: 52.1

Kawartha Lakes: 49.8

The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre would like to thank everyone for

their storm reports.

Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial

information and does not constitute a complete or final report.