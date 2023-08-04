Two People Charged After Ongoing Drug Trafficking Investigation In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, members of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the Orillia Community Mobilization, executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at two addresses on Davey Drive in Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old male of Orillia has been arrested and charged with:

· Possession of Schedule 1 Substance, contrary to s. 4(1) CDSA

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 12, 2023. The accused’s name is being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Additionally, a 17-year-old male of Orillia has been arrested and charged with:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance (fentanyl)

· Possession of a prohibited device (brass knuckles)

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The accused was diverted to the courts on the above charges.

Police located and seized a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Anyone with information regarding any criminal activity is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify, and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.