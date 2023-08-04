Resident Fined $45,000 For Alterations Along His Waterfront Properties Of Georgian Bay

The Ontario government is safeguarding shorelines by ensuring work is not being done on waterfronts without proper permits.

Kenneth Wilson of California pleaded guilty to altering shorelines without a permit and has been fined $45,000.

The court heard that between June 2017 and August 2019, Wilson conducted shoreline alterations along his waterfront properties in the Parry Sound area of Georgian Bay. These alterations consisted of filling shorelines in six separate areas which were completed without work permits issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as required by the Public Lands Act.

Justice of the Peace Michael Kitlar heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 12, 2023.

