Join The Board Of Directors At The Muskoka Lakes Museum

Submitted By: Rob Belsey, Co-Chair of the Muskoka Lakes Museum in Port Carling.

The Muskoka Lakes Museum is seeking individuals who are passionate about history and want to contribute to the cultural richness of the Muskoka community by serving on the Museum’s Board of Directors. Located in a park on a beautiful island among the locks of Port Carling, the museum is a destination for the local region and for visitors from around the world. It is now undergoing major improvements, with a 3-phase strategic plan that will see the museum transformed in exciting new ways. The Board is expanding to add energetic new talents who can help lead the museum into the future.

We are looking for people with governance experience and who are committed to making a difference. We have special interest in those who are skilled in fundraising, community/network development and overseeing volunteer and/or membership programs.

If you are interested in exploring this exciting opportunity, please provide a detailed cover letter and a copy of your resume to info@mlmuseum.com. The Muskoka Lakes Museum welcomes those who have demonstrated a commitment to upholding the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

In addition, as a nonprofit, the museum is always looking for enthusiastic volunteers interested in helping with various aspects of running a pioneer museum, ranging from the front desk and giftshop, collections, exhibits, children’s programming, special events, maintenance and gardening. An excellent opportunity to give back to the community for people of all ages, including helping high school students reach their mandatory 40 hours of community service towards graduation.

For more information about the museum, please visit our website at www.mlmuseum.com or contact us at info@mlmuseum.com.