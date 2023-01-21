Fatal Collision On Highway 60 In Algonquin Provincial Park

OPP Technical Collision Investigators were called to assist with a motor vehicle collision investigation that resulted in the death of one driver.

On January 20, 2023, at 1 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a pickup truck on 60 Highway near Lake of Two Rivers, in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the lone driver of the SUV was proceeding eastbound on 60 Highway and struck the westbound pick-up truck resulting in a head on collision. The 69-year-old driver of the SUV Patrick Lakanen of Ottawa was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 44-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger of the pickup truck from Madawaska Valley Township were take to hospital by Nipissing and Muskoka Paramedic Services with serious injuries.

A portion of Highway 60 remained closed for 12 hours and has since been reopened to traffic. A post-mortem has been ordered. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Police continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information surrounding this collision is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.