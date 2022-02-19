Job Alert: Seeking An Assistant For Life At The Cottage

Job Description: Property and Guest Manager

Duties on Edward Island

–       Lawn maintenance: Mowing, removing debris, clearing of goose droppings

–       Assisting employer with kite surfing: setting up, taking down, launching kites and following/assisting (from a boat) employer when they are on the water

–       Basic cottage maintenance of garden, walkways, beach, and cabins

–       Garbage removal to Devil’s Elbow Transfer station

–       Assisting other employees with various tasks when required

Duties Scarr Island

–       Basic cottage maintenance of entire island: gardening, mowing, leaf-blowing/ sweeping of all outdoors paths, de-webbing, beach raking, hot tub cleaning, firewood hauling

–       Boats/jet skis: cleaning, ensure they are fueled,

–       Picking up guests from Marina,

–       Taking people wake surfing

–       Mail pickup and delivery/general shopping in Parry Sound

–       Garbage removal to Devil’s Elbow Transfer station

–       Assisting other employees with various tasks when required

Salary/hours:

–       $22 / hour

–       40-50 hours / week but flexibility on hours worked an advantage.  i.e. some days starting late morning and finishing early evening.

–       Flexibility on which days working is an advantage.  i.e. often days off during the week and working on weekend

Dates:

–       Minimum early July to late August

–       Ideal: June to early September

Requirements:

–       At least 18 years of age

–       Have a valid Canadian Pleasure Craft Operator Card and know how to operate and drive jet skis, motorboats, and wake surf boats

–       Valid Driver’s license

–       Be familiar with the Parry Sound/Sans Souci waterway

If this is of interest, please forward your resume to info@tamaracknorth.com

Job ad link: https://ca.indeed.com/job/property-manager-656eef3975c544db

*This is a sponsored article

