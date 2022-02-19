Job Alert: Seeking An Assistant For Life At The Cottage

Job Description: Property and Guest Manager
Duties on Edward Island
– Lawn maintenance: Mowing, removing debris, clearing of goose droppings
– Assisting employer with kite surfing: setting up, taking down, launching kites and following/assisting (from a boat) employer when they are on the water
– Basic cottage maintenance of garden, walkways, beach, and cabins
– Garbage removal to Devil’s Elbow Transfer station
– Assisting other employees with various tasks when required
Duties Scarr Island
– Basic cottage maintenance of entire island: gardening, mowing, leaf-blowing/ sweeping of all outdoors paths, de-webbing, beach raking, hot tub cleaning, firewood hauling
– Boats/jet skis: cleaning, ensure they are fueled,
– Picking up guests from Marina,
– Taking people wake surfing
– Mail pickup and delivery/general shopping in Parry Sound
– Garbage removal to Devil’s Elbow Transfer station
– Assisting other employees with various tasks when required
Salary/hours:
– $22 / hour
– 40-50 hours / week but flexibility on hours worked an advantage. i.e. some days starting late morning and finishing early evening.
– Flexibility on which days working is an advantage. i.e. often days off during the week and working on weekend
Dates:
– Minimum early July to late August
– Ideal: June to early September
Requirements:
– At least 18 years of age
– Have a valid Canadian Pleasure Craft Operator Card and know how to operate and drive jet skis, motorboats, and wake surf boats
– Valid Driver’s license
– Be familiar with the Parry Sound/Sans Souci waterway
If this is of interest, please forward your resume to info@tamaracknorth.com
