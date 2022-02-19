Freedom Convoy Leader Pat King Faces Four Charges

Yesterday, the Ottawa Police arrested Patrick James King, 44 years old, of Red Deer, Alberta.
King was charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:
- Mischief
- Counselling to Commit the Offence of Mischief
- Counselling to Commit the Offence of Disobey Court Order
- Counselling to Commit the Offence of Obstruct Police
He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
This past week, the Ottawa Police issued a notice to protestors advising that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.
Protestors were also informed to cease further unlawful activity, or they would face charges or fines.
King recorded his arrest for social media.
A police officer has arrested Pat King. Source: Pat King’s FB Live: https://t.co/idolNo5Uq7
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) February 18, 2022