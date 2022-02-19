Health Unit Has Plenty Of Appointments Available For COVID Vaccinations

The health unit strongly recommends that all individuals eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, particularly a booster dose, book an appointment or attend a walk-in clinic as soon as they can to help reduce their risk for severe illness and chance of requiring hospitalization if they become infected with COVID-19.

As of today, youth aged 12 to 17 are eligible for a booster shot at least six months (or 168 days) after they received their second dose. Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system and the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine. The health unit is also accepting walk-ins at its community clinics based on supply.

Additionally, the GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic is coming to Barrie and Innisfil to provide opportunities for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination quickly and conveniently. The bus accepts walk-ins and appointments that can be booked up to four days in advance, for first, second, third and booster doses for eligible adults and youth ages 12 and up, as well as the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. The list of GO-VAXX clinics is updated regularly and individuals can visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s (SMDHU) website for location and times. Clinic details are also shared through SMDHU’s social media accounts.

Local GO-VAXX clinics are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Sunday, Feb. 20.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Innisfil Recreation Centre, 7315 Young St., Innisfil

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb 22.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Lampman Lane Community Centre, 59 Lampman Ln., Barrie

Time: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Operated by the province, GO-VAXX buses are fully functioning vaccine clinics with the necessary supplies and trained staff to provide vaccines safely. All COVID-19 public health safety precautions are followed on board the bus, including screening for symptoms before entering, wearing a mask or face covering when inside, and post-vaccination monitoring. Appointments for GO-VAXX mobile clinics can be booked online through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at smdhu.org/getvaccinated.