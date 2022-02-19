Green Candidate For Parry Sound-Muskoka Says EQAO Testing Should Be Cancelled

Ontario Greens are disappointed in the Ford government’s decision to restart the wasteful and time-consuming EQAO tests.

“It’s time to put student mental health first,” said Matt Richter, Ontario Greens Education Critic and candidate for Parry Sound — Muskoka.

“The last thing students need added to their plates right now is the enormous pressure that comes with the EQAO testing process. As a teacher, I see how stressed and anxious many students are after two years of uncertainty and learning disruption.”

Ontario Greens have long called for an end to EQAO testing. The tests cost taxpayers over $30 million a year to administer and are an unnecessary duplication of testing that already exists. Yet the Premier and Minister Lecce are doubling down and announced today that the tests will resume for students in grades 3 and 6.

“Instead of wasting millions on an unnecessary test, let’s invest in making our schools safer and ensuring all students have access to comprehensive mental health services,” Ontario Greens Leader Mike Schreiner said. “That’s the fiscally responsible decision, and the right thing to do for our kids.”