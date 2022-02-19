Periods Of Intense Snowfall Expected, Visibilities Will Be Rapidly Reduced Today

Snow squall warning continued snow squall warning for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

Periods of intense snowfall are expected. Visibilities will be rapidly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

Hazards:

Additional snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm.

Snowfall rates in excess of 5 cm per hour.

Areas of near zero visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Timing:

Intense snow and blowing snow this morning. Blowing snow will continue into the afternoon.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow has developed over Georgian Bay and is moving over the area this morning. Heavy snow, blowing snow and strong winds are likely this morning with gusty winds and blowing snow continuing for much of the day.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Current details:

Periods of intense snowfall are expected. Visibilities will be rapidly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

Hazards:

Additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Areas of reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Timing:

Intense snow and blowing snow this morning. Blowing snow will continue into the afternoon.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow has developed over Georgian Bay and Lake Huron and is moving over the area this morning. Heavy snow, blowing snow and strong winds are likely this morning with gusty winds and blowing snow continuing for much of the day.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Road closures are possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

Hazards:

Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm.

Winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Areas of reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

This morning.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow has developed over Georgian Bay and is moving over the area this morning. Heavy snow, blowing snow and strong winds are likely.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.