“It Feels Like The Best Christmas Present Ever,” Gravenhurst Resident Wins With Lotto Max

Timothy Klementti of Barrie, Clifford Bakazias of Gravenhurst, and Gary Parsons of Toronto have $321,264.90 to put toward their dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the November 22, 2024 draw.

Timothy, Clifford, and Gary are delighted to announce their recent big win after many years of playing the lottery with OLG. The friends regularly purchase LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 tickets as part of their group play, in addition to picking up their own individual tickets. Clifford had the pleasure of sharing the astonishing news with the group.

“I was reviewing the winning numbers when I realized we’d won,” said Clifford, as he, Timothy, and Gary visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim their winnings. “I sent a message in our group chat, saying, ‘Put our ticket in safe place!’ Timothy and Gary were surprised and thrilled!”

The three men shared the incredible news with their wives, whose reactions ranged from disbelief to pure joy. The group agreed that their win couldn’t have come at a better time. “It feels like the best Christmas present ever,” they said. “We feel like kids on Christmas morning!”

In addition to toasting with a bottle of champagne, all three group members plan to invest and save for their retirement.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $8.9 billion since 2009, including 111 jackpot wins and 937 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jean’s Variety on Burton Avenue in Barrie.

