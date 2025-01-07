Impaired Driving Charges Laid After A Traffic Complaint In Burks Falls

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual following a complaint about a potentially impaired driver.

On January 4, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Ontario Street, Burks Falls. Officers located the vehicle and further investigation led to the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result of the investigation, Timothy ROUBLE, 54 years-of-age of South River, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on February 20, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers License Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to keeping Ontario’s roads safe. If you suspect impaired driving, call 9-1-1.