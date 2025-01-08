McDonald’s Teams Up With Auston Matthews And Connor McDavid For An Epic Showdown

In today’s rendition, Matthews and McDavid gear up for a friendly rivalry, as they play each other for a Big Mac. In a special made-for-Quebec version of the ad, P.K. Subban joins in on the fun – chirping from the side lines.

This generation’s Showdown will extend beyond the ice with a limited-time Showdown menu lineup inspired by Canada’s favourite game and its biggest stars. Will Canadian hockey fans prefer a classic taste and choose the Big Mac®-David or perhaps something a little adventurous like the Smoky Quarter Papi? Fans can pledge their support to #97 or #34 with their McDonald’s order.

Guests can watch the Showdown here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C2k3LVbvmE&feature=youtu.be

To kick off this power play, the Showdown menu roster includes:

The Big Mac-David (Double Big Mac): Four 100% Canadian beef patties, special sauce, crisp lettuce, processed cheese, pickles, and onions, all stacked on a toasted sesame seed bun. A bold burger that leads the way, just like #97 on the ice.

The Smoky Quarter Papi (Smoky BBQ Quarter Pounder): A 100% Canadian quarter pound* beef patty topped with smoky BBQ sauce, hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, pickles and two slices of processed cheese served on a toasted sesame bun. A powerhouse of flavour that brings the same fire as #34 on game day.

*Before cooking.

*Before cooking.

Spicy Junior Chirpy (Spicy Buffalo Junior Chicken): Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken, topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, spicy buffalo sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun. A fiery flavour that's bound to get the chirps going.

The Hat Trick (Triple Cheeseburger): Three slices of processed cheese with three juicy, 100% Canadian beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a freshly toasted bun. A triple play of flavour for those who crave more.

Power Play Poutine (Spicy Maple and Bacon Poutine): Rich gravy, melty cheese curds, spicy maple drizzle, and crispy hickory-smoked bacon on top of our World Famous Fries™. This perfect balance of sweet and spicy lights the lamp with every bite.

Celly Sundae: Celebrate every bite with creamy vanilla soft serve topped with your choice of hot fudge or caramel sauce and finished with popping candy that adds a burst of excitement, just like the perfect post-goal celly on the ice.

The puck drops on January 7 for the Showdown menu at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Canada for a limited time. Guests can get in on the action by visiting their local McDonald’s restaurant, ordering ahead using the McDonald’s app, or via McDelivery®.