Intense Snow Squall Possible For Some Areas This Morning And This Afternoon

A relatively narrow, but intense snow squall is forecast to develop this morning and then move across the area late this morning through this afternoon.

Snow squall watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls, O

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Locally heavy snowfall will occur with this snow squall, resulting in a quick 5 to 10 cm of new accumulation. Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will also occur this afternoon. These strong winds will combine with the heavy snow to result in reduced visibilities in blowing snow and difficult travel conditions over portions of the area. The snow squall is expected to move south of the region by this evening.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.