It’s A Crime Release Video On Disappearance Of Justin Evans

Justin Evans is a 22-year-old young man who went missing on December 12, 2020. He went to the shed that Saturday morning to go “tinker” on his snowmobile.

He was living with his best friend, his best friends girlfriend and his best friends parents. Justin wasn’t reported missing until 2 1/2 days later. Was it just confusion? or is there more to the story than we think?

Police and his family are asking anyone with information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternately you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.