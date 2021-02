On February 28, 2021 at 2:35 a.m. Bracebridge OPP received an anonymous complaint about a vehicle stuck in a driveway on Muskoka Road 118 West in Muskoka Lakes.

As a result, police arrested and charged 23-year-old Konrad McQuIlter of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation while Impaired.

The accused will appear in Bracebridge court on April 6, 2021. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle was impounded for 7 days.