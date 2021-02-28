Potentially Damaging Winds Tonight And Monday

Strong west to northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are forecast to develop this evening near the shorelines of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Winds will likely diminish slightly late tonight into Monday morning but will strengthen again Monday afternoon.

Gusts up to 80 km/h will be possible Monday afternoon and a Wind Warning may be required tonight and Monday. Winds are forecast to diminish Monday evening.

Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory, Ont.

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Strong winds can throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break, and damage property. Power outages are also possible.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.