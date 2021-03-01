Strong Winds This Afternoon And Evening For Several Areas

Wind warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Potentially damaging winds today.

Winds have eased from their peak last night. However, winds will strengthen again this morning, particularly along the shorelines of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Gusts up to 90 km/h can be expected from late morning through early afternoon. Winds will slowly ease later this afternoon into this evening.

Power outages are possible.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Strong west to northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h will develop this afternoon. The strong winds will diminish this evening.

The strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break and damage property. Power outages are also possible.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.