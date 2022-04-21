Insignia Air Fryers And Air Fryer Oven Recalled Due To Potential Fire Hazard

The product can overheat, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.

As of March 25th, 2022, the Company has identified 36 reports of incidents including 1 report of minor injury in Canada. In the United States, the Company has identified 68 reports of incidents including 1 report of minor injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer oven and return the product for a store credit.

This recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven. The air fryers and air fryer oven have cooking chamber capacities ranging from 3.4 to 10 quarts (3.9 to 11.4 liters), and plastic or plastic and stainless steel bodies in black and stainless steel finishes. The brand name INSIGNIA is on the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the underside of each unit, identifies the brand INSIGNIA, model number, and other information. The recalled product was sold by Best Buy and online through www.ebay.ca and www.amazon.ca.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens, check to see if their model is included in the recall and return the product through the return process of the original place of purchase. Products purchased from Best Buy Canada can be returned for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy Canada.

To participate in the recall consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call 1-877-650-5411 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday (except statutory holidays).

Best Buy Canada is contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions.