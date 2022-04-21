CAA Reminds Drivers That Now Is The Time To Swap Out Winter Tires

When making the switch from winter to all-season tires, CAA suggests one item to keep in mind that may not be on your list, is checking your tires for potential wheel separation. Experts say that most wheel separation incidents happen in May, coinciding with the seasonal tire switch and are a result of loose wheel fasteners – the lug nuts or bolts that hold the wheel on the vehicle.

“Once you have changed your tires, it’s best practice to have your fasteners re-tourqued after driving a short distance,” says Kaitlynn Furse, director, communications, CAA SCO. “Motorists are urged to pay careful attention and ensure all four tires have been properly changed whether you or your local repair facility make the switch.”

If you are unsure about any part of the wheel installation, be sure to take the vehicle to a qualified service provider or enlist the help of CAA’s Mobile Tire Change service.

From now until May 31, members can book a hassle-free at-home seasonal tire change performed by expert technicians. The Mobile Tire Change is available in the majority of cities in south-central Ontario. Members can view a full list of participating cities on caasco.com/auto/mobile-tire-change.

Motorists can ensure their vehicles are in good shape after the harsh winter season by following these spring maintenance tips: