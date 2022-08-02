Impaired Driver Slumped Over The Wheel With An Infant In The Back

The Orillia OPP have charged three drivers with impaired operation, on July 30, 2022 and a fourth driver on the morning of July 31, 2022.

On July 30, 2022, shortly after 9 a.m, Orillia OPP responded to a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Matchedash Street North in Orillia. Upon locating the vehicle, police woke up the driver and placed them under arrest. Police further located an infant in the rear of the vehicle. Family members were contacted to attend for the child, and the driver was transported to detachment for further investigation. Police further located an edged weapon in the vehicle which was prohibited.

As a result of the investigation, a female from Severn, age 26, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand

· Abandoning Child

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on a future date. Her name is being withheld to protect the identity of the infant.

On July 30, 2022, shortly after 8:15 p.m, Orillia OPP were dispatched to single vehicle collision on Brodie Drive, where a vehicle left the roadway. Upon arrival at the scene, the driver assaulted the officer as they were being arrested for impaired driving. Police also located psilocybin and a large quantity of cannabis in the vehicle. The driver was transported to a nearby police service to be assessed by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As a result of the investigation, Hayley Rowan, age 28, of Waterloo ON, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – Blood Drug Concentration

· Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

· Possession of a Schedule III Substance

· Possession over 30g of dried Cannabis in a Public Place

· Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

· Operate Motor Vehicle No Insurance

· Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on August 23, 2022.

On July 30, 2022, shortly after 9:45 p.m, Orillia OPP responded to a Single vehicle collision on Highway 11 Northbound in Severn, where a vehicle struck the guardrail. Police responded quickly to the scene, as the vehicle was stuck in the live lane of the highway. Police arrested the driver, who was transported to the detachment for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Eileen MaGee, age 30, of Gravenhurst, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Dangerous Operation

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on August 16, 2022.

On July 31, 2022 shortly after 10 a.m, Orillia OPP responded to reports of two occupants of a vehicle in a downtown parking lot slumped over. Police attended the location and roused both occupants who were subsequently arrested. The driver of the vehicle was transported to detachment for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Cheryl Pawis, age 43, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Methamphetamine

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (other than Heroin)

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

All accused were also issued 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspensions (ADLS) and had their vehicles impounded for seven days.