OPP Release Name After Tragic Swimming Incident At Moose Deer Point First Nation

On August 1, 2022 at just after 6 p.m. members with the OPP Bracebridge, Southern Georgian Bay and West Parry Sound Detachments as well as the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Moose Deer Point Fire Department responded to a swimmer in distress in the Georgian Bay waters near the Moose Deer Point First Nation.

31 year old Lakshyavir Sanghera of Brampton was initially rescued by nearby civilians and transported to West Parry Sound Health Centre where he was ultimately pronounced deceased. The death is not considered to be suspicious.

Police would like to thank the efforts of the nearby individuals who rendered aid and to remind everyone that the waterways can present a serious risk. Know your limits and take precautions whenever you plan to be on the water.