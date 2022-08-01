Crews Battle Early Morning Fire At A Gravenhurst Business

Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a business fire on Muskoka Road South at Sharpe Street in Gravenhurst.

All three Gravenhurst fire stations responded just before 2 a.m. on Sunday and found smoke and flames visible on arrival. Crews determined the fire was limited to the contents of a room and did not extend beyond the business of origin.

Four Trucks and 18 Firefighters were on scene.

“I Really want to thank the people passing by that saw the fire and called 911. This enabled us to get on scene fast and contain the fire.” said Gravenhurst Fire Chief Jared Cayley

Crews cleared the scene around 3 a.m and there were no injuries reported. There is no word on how the fire started.