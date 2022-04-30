Impaired Driver Puts Vehicle On Train Tracks In Ramara

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a Pefferlaw man with impaired driving following traffic complaints in Ramara Township.

On April 28, 2022, shortly before 10 p.m, officers received driving complaints from motorists of a possible impaired driver.

OPP were then informed that the vehicle had turned onto the train tracks and requested a stop train order. Officers quickly located the vehicle on the tracks and commenced an impaired driving investigation upon speaking with the male driver. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Roman Szakal, age 37, of Pefferlaw, Ontario, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on May 17, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.