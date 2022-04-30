The Joyce Family Foundation Grants $1.5M To Establish Endowment For Future Nurses At Georgian

The Joyce Family Foundation announced that it is committing $1.5 million to establish an endowment at Georgian College, which will fund a new bursary program for Honours Bachelor of Science – Nursing (BScN) students.

It is the largest gift in support of financial aid that the college has ever received, as well as the largest endowment.

Georgian and the Joyce Family Foundation are united in their shared values around improving access to education and strongly believe the power of education is transformational.

Dr. Sandy McDonald, a member of the Board of Trustees and a local cardiovascular surgeon was at Georgian’s Barrie Campus to make the announcement.

“It brings the Board great pleasure to establish a bursary program for Georgian’s nursing students, in support of those who are dedicating their career to caring for others,” said Dr. McDonald.

Georgian will welcome the first cohort of students into the new four-year nursing degree program launching this September at both the Barrie and Owen Sound campuses.

Four bursaries, with a value of approximately $4,500 each, will be awarded every year to new full-time students entering the first year of the BScN program, who have demonstrated financial need and have overcome obstacles and adversity. One of the bursaries will be directed to a student who self‐identifies as a person with Indigenous ancestry.

Each bursary is renewable each year assuming students remain eligible. By year four, it’s anticipated that the endowment will be distributing up to $72,000 every year to support nursing students.

“We are very grateful to the Joyce Family Foundation for recognizing the importance of supporting those who choose to enter the nursing profession,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College. “The need for nurses in our communities is acute and this very generous and transformational investment will go a long way to ensuring that financial need is not a barrier for any future nurses who study in our new degree program. It is critical to preparing the next generation of nurses for our region.”

This donation, which is part of Georgian’s Frontline Support: Health-Care Heroes Closer to Home campaign will help ensure that financial hardship does not prevent aspiring nurses from pursuing a nursing degree at the college.

For more information on Georgian’s Frontline Support campaign and how to give, visit GCHeroes.ca/front-line-support.