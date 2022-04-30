Man Charged For Causing A Disturbance In Midland

A Barrie resident was arrested at approximately 9:11 p.m. April 28, 2022 at a King Street Midland hotel after police were summoned to attend for an unwanted person causing mischief and uttering threats.

Attending officers located an individual on the property who was having verbal interactions with hotel staff and displayed assaultive behaviour towards the officers and their vehicles.

The individual was subdued after causing extensive damage to one of the police vehicles and a hotel room and taken to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment for further investigation. Prior to leaving the detachment, the accused again entered into a verbal interaction with officers resulting in further charges.

The accused has been identified as Donald Charles HARNDEN 46 years of Barrie with the following offences all contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Causing a Disturbance

Resist Peace Officer

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm (two counts)

The accused remains in police custody and is being held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.