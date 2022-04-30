Autism Community Clinic Coming To Huntsville

Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is hosting a free one-day Autism Community Clinic in Huntsville on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The in-person community clinic will feature training sessions and provide attendees with access to resources. Caregivers and families with a child or youth with Autism, or who want to learn more about Autism, will also be able to engage in one-on-one meetings with a Family Service Coordinator and other experts. Visit the website for more information.

The Clinic will take place at Community Living Huntsville Schoolhouse, 99 West Road, Huntsville, Ontario, from 9 am to 8 pm.

There is no cost to attend the clinic, however, spaces are limited. Register now by emailing autism@handstfhn.ca or calling 1-800-668-8555 ext. 1333. The clinic may permit walk-in participants as space allows. Caregivers and families are encouraged to register to avoid disappointment.

“This has been a difficult time for many caregivers and families, with many changes to the Ontario Autism Program as well as the pandemic. We want to help by bringing our expertise directly to Huntsville for the people who can benefit most,” said Paula Barnes, Manager of Autism Services at Hands.

The community clinic offers families and caregivers of children and youth with Autism the opportunity to:

Meet one-on-one with professionals who have expertise in Behaviour Analysis, Speech and Language Pathology, and Service Navigation Learn about key topics in Autism such as Challenging Behaviour, Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), Speech Language Pathology (SLP) Learn about strategies and supports based on the unique individual needs of each child or youth Receive assistance in navigating and applying to the Ontario Autism Program Access valuable resources that can be brought home Make connections with other families

COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Hands employees who are meeting with clients and families are well-trained in Infection Prevention and Control practices to help keep everyone safe.

Anyone planning to attend a clinic in-person will be required to complete the Ontario Self-Screening Tool before arriving. On-site screening will also take place and masks are required.

More Clinics Scheduled

Hands’ Autism Community Clinics are planned for Kirkland Lake (May 17 and 18), Sundridge (June 6), and Pembrooke (June 10 and 11), with more locations to come. Contact us at autism@handstfhn.ca, or 1-800-668-8555 ext. 1333, to ask about a location near you. And check out our website at TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca; or follow us on Facebook (@handsautismservices) for up-to-date information and to learn more.