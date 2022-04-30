Orillia Launches 2022 Downtown Tomorrow Grant Program

Orillia’s Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan (DTCIP) Grant Program has launched for 2022. A virtual community workshop, which will include a summary of all grant programs, has been scheduled for May 10, 2022.

“The DTCIP has been a very successful program to date and we see an opportunity to work with the development community to further spur the revitalization of the City’s core with our new Tier 3 program,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The creation of new jobs and housing in downtown Orillia is not only good for the core, but also critical for building a vibrant community and healthy economy for the whole city. We encourage anyone interested in the program to register now to attend the workshop on May 10 to learn more.”

The DTCIP, now in its sixth year, encourages growth in the core of the city by providing grants designed to stimulate development, which include façade improvements, signage, feasibility studies, building improvements and the creation of residential units with $200,000 in grant funding available. New for 2022 is a suite of Tier 3 incentive programs geared towards larger projects that would add jobs and housing to downtown Orillia. The Tier 3 programs include a Development Charge Grant Program, a Tax Increment Grant Program and a Brownfields Tax Assistance Grant Program with more than $700,000 in DTCIP funding available.

The first of two application deadlines for 2022 is May 25, 2022 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 grant programs only. The second and final application deadline for the year is Aug. 10, 2022 for all grant programs in Tiers 1, 2 and 3. Before applying, applicants must take part in a mandatory pre-consultation with City staff, which can be accomplished at the virtual community workshop taking place May 10, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Applicants attending this workshop will learn more about the DTCIP programs, intake dates, and funding amounts, as well as the evaluation process and scoring criteria.

Registration for the workshop is open until May 9, 2022 at orillia.ca/downtownCIP.

“With more than 100 acres of brownfield in the City’s core, the new Tier 3 DTCIP grant programs have the potential to stimulate new projects in the CIP project area,” said Laura Thompson, Senior Manager of Business Development. “The new DTCIP grant programs are geared towards those large properties in downtown Orillia that, if developed, could make a significant contribution to our housing and employment needs.”

Since the DTCIP program’s inception, staff have approved 44 applications and granted more than $1.1 million to local businesses to stimulate private investment and revitalize the downtown core. To date, the creation of 99 jobs has been supported through the program. Innovative residential development is also taking place through the program, with funding approved for 76 new residential units.

For more information on the DTCIP Grant Program, contact the City of Orillia Business Development Division at 705-325-4900, or visit orillia.ca/downtowncip.