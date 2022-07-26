Impaired And Dangerous Driving Charges Laid By Southern Georgian Bay OPP

During a busy weekend, Southern Georgian Bay OPP have laid impaired and dangerous driving charges on the roads.

On July 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m, a member of the public reported that a male was seen hanging out of the driver seat of a pickup truck on Highway 400 northbound at the Port Severn Road exit. Police attended the scene with Simcoe County Paramedics however it was determined that it was not a medical emergency. Officer noted the strong signs of impairment during their investigation and arrested the male. He was transported to detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Robert Tribble, 57 years of Erin, Ontario is charged with the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code :

Operation while Impaired

Operation while Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 Milligrams

Ninety minutes later, two cars, a white Audi and a Mitsubishi were driving dangerously while eastbound on Highway 12 in the Town of Midland. One driver attempted to pass on the shoulder but lost control of the car which left the roadway, rolled over and caught fire. Simcoe County Paramedic Services and the Midland Fire Department attended to assist the driver and two passengers. The resulting investigation by Police provided grounds to officers to believe that the driver of the Mitsubishi was impaired by a drug. The driver was arrested and was accompanied to a local hospital. The investigation continues to identify the driver of the white Audi.

As a result of this investigation, Tim Cole, 25 years of Orillia, Ontario is charged with Highway Traffic Act offences as well as the following charge contrary to the Criminal Code :

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Both accused have future court dates.