Orillia Resident Loses $6,000 To The Emergency Scam

The Orillia OPP are issuing a warning and seeking the public’s assistance in relation to several emergency scams investigations in Orillia and surrounding Townships.

On July 15, 2022, the victim received a call from a male falsely identifying himself as her grandson. The fraudster advised the victim that their grandson had been arrested for drug-related offences and was subsequently going to be held for a bail hearing. The fraudster then advised the victim that a payment of $6,000 was mandatory for his release.

A male also spoke to the victim on the phone impersonating the grandson. Arrangements were made and a female attended the victim’s residence to collect the money.

Members of the public are cautioned that officers would never attend a residence to obtain bail money.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle.

The female is described as:

• 20 years of age

• East Asian ethnicity

• Dark eyes

• Brown hair

• Wearing a white COVID mask

• 5’5′ tall

Vehicle is described as:

• Small light brown SUV

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.

EMERGENCY SCAMS

(The Little Black Book of Scams, Competition Bureau Canada)

Emergency frauds, also known as the grandparent scam, usually target loving grandparents, taking advantage of their emotions to rob them of their money. The typical scam starts with a grandparent receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be their grandchild. The “grandchild” goes on to say they’re in trouble-common misfortunes include having been in a car accident, getting locked up in jail, or trouble returning home from a foreign country-and they need money immediately.

The caller will ask you questions, getting you to reveal personal information. They’ll also swear you to secrecy, saying they are embarrassed and don’t want other family members to find out what’s happened.

One variation of this ploy features two people on the phone, one pretending to be a grandchild and the other a police officer or lawyer. In other cases, the scammer will pretend to be an old neighbor or a family friend in trouble.

Tips to protect yourself:

• Take time to verify the story. Scammers are counting on you wanting to quickly help your loved one in an emergency.

• Call the child’s parents or friends to find out about their whereabouts.

• Ask the person on the phone questions that only your loved one would be able to answer and verify their identity before taking steps to help.

• Never send money to anyone you don’t know and trust.

• Never give out any personal information to the caller.

For more information on this and other common scams in Canada, check out the Competition Bureau Canada’s The Little Black Book of Scams: https://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca/eic/site/cb-bc.nsf/eng/04333.html

For additional information on ongoing scams in Canada and to report fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact police.