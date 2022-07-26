Christmas In July At Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club Benefits Manna Food Bank

The hot and sunny weather on July 19th was a perfect contrast to winter for the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club’s (MLBC) “Christmas in July” charity event. The lawn bowlers dressed in traditional holiday colours, held fun lawn bowling games, and brought food items to donate to Bracebridge’s Manna Food Bank.

MLBC President Jeff Shurie stated, “We have a lot of fun at our club, and everyone enjoys an opportunity to give back to this great community. Our members were very generous with their food donations for the Manna Food Bank.”

“The thoughtful and generous donation of the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club as a result of the ‘Christmas in July’ event is greatly appreciated”, stated Sam Robinson, President of the Manna Food Bank. “Manna is funded entirely through donations, financial and food, therefore gestures such as this allow us to continue to provide for our Client Families, which are numbering about 500 at this time. This year the number of Client Families who rely on the food bank have remained unusually high during the spring and summer months when a limited decline is the norm. The support of Manna Food Bank allows our dedicated volunteers to continue to provide a hand-up for those in our community facing food insecurity challenges.”

The club held their first “Christmas in July” event in 2019. The members had so much fun decorating the club, dressing in red and green, and collecting toy donations, that they decided to make it an annual event. After a forced two-year hiatus, MLBC was thrilled to be able to once again hold this great charity event this year.

A Christmas themed luncheon was held after the bowling at member Terri Follis’ home, where tongue-in-cheek prizes were awarded for some of the most creative and fun outfits.

The lawn bowling club, located on the grounds of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course, holds various member events, leagues, community events, and tournaments throughout the May to October season. For more information, visit www.muskokabowls.ca, call 705-645-9767, or email office@muskokabowls.ca.