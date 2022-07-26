Someone Stole Empty Beer Bottles, Cans, Pop Cans From The Lions Club In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to 270 calls for service from Monday July 18, 2022, to Sunday July 24, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Seventy-five investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Six, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

On July 23, 2022, a vehicle stop was conducted at Centre St. and Payne Dr. in Huntsville due to erratic driving. As a result of the investigation, Daniel Short (25 years of age) of Burk’s Falls was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

– Adult novice driver with above zero blood alcohol concentration

– Drive without proper rear light

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 06, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated eight domestic disputes the past week, with no criminal charges laid.

Break and Enter

On July 18, 2022, Huntsville OPP received a call reporting a break and enter to a sea container located at the Lions Club on Chaffey Township Rd., Huntsville.

Sometime during the night of July 17, 2022, unknown suspect(s) broke into the sea container and empty beer bottles, beer cans, pop cans were stolen.

Anyone with information or home security video footage involving this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Fifteen collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions ie: construction, weather, volume of traffic.