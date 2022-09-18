Huntsville’s Orange Shirt Day March And Gathering On Sept. 30

September 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as well as Orange Shirt Day in Canada. This National day commemorates the tragic history, the healing journey of residential school survivors and their families and honours the children who never returned home. The Town of Huntsville, Huntsville Public Library and the Huntsville Branch of the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre would like to invite the community to participate in Huntsville’s Orange Shirt Day March and Gathering on September 30th, 2022 and continue on the journey of reconciliation.

On September 30th, the community is encouraged to wear orange clothing to honour the Survivors and the lost children of residential schools. The march will begin at 1:00pm and leave from the High Street Municipal parking lot and proceed to River Mill Park. An Opening Ceremony will commence at 1:30pm and conclude at 2:30pm. The event will take place rain or shine.

The Opening Ceremony at River Mill Park will begin with a prayer and a smudging from Joyce Jonathan Crone, Mohawk, Turtle Clan from the Six Nations, followed by special guest speakers. Special guest speakers include:

Micah McLeod, Upper Mohawk, and Nipissing University student

Sully Sprathoff, Huntsville primary school student

Joyce Jonathan Crone, Mohawk, Turtle Clan from Six Nations

Truth and Reconciliation Week 2022 is September 26-30 and is hosted by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) . The year’s theme is, “Remembering the Children” which aims to continue educating and commemorating the truth of our history from First Nations, Métis, and Inuit knowledge keepers and to continue the path to Reconciliation. Students from grades 1-12 are encouraged to register for the free educational program offered by the NCTR on their website. The Huntsville Public Library hosts pre-recorded and live content from the NCTR the entire week from Sept 26-30. For more information, visit: https://www.huntsvillelibrary.ca/en/learn/reconciliation-and-me.aspx

For more information on the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre, please visit: MIFC Facebook Page

For more information on Truth and Reconciliation Week 2022, please visit nctr.ca

For more information on Orange Shirt Day, please visit: https://www.orangeshirtday.org/

For more information about Huntsville’s Orange Shirt Day March and Gathering, please visit: huntsvillelibrary.ca