Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club Receives $25,000 Grant

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club (MLBC) was very grateful to receive a $25,000 grant from the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program this past spring. The Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being of seniors and foster social inclusion and engagement in their communities. The club put the funds to good use by constructing additional shade structures and renovating the parking lot adjacent to the facility.

Rick Maloney, Mayor of the Town of Bracebridge commented, “In just a few short years the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club has become home to a premier facility that club members can very proud of. The recent enhancements only add to both comfort and safety. Congratulations to the Club and its ever-growing membership.”

These facility improvements have increased the safety and wellbeing of all of the participants at the club. The shade structures include a built-in bench, which is perfect for those who need a brief rest during the games, as well as protection from the sun. “It is unusual to bowl in the rain unless we have a tournament, and then the roofs are even more appreciated”, explained Sally Mills, Past-President of the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club.

The minor parking lot renovation resulted in a much safer environment with better visibility. Concrete stops delineating more parking spots, new one-way traffic, and a new exit eliminated the need for tight and dangerous three-point turns. Jeff Shurie, President of the MLBC outlined an added benefit, “As some lawn bowlers are seniors with mobility issues, they appreciate being able to safely park closer to the front entrance of the facility.”

The lawn bowling members have also added flower gardens near the entrance to the lawn bowling facility, which is shared with the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course. The golf course kindly provided the new signage for the renovated parking lot.

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club will be offering their popular Learning Lawn Bowling & Croquet programs for two weeks starting in May 2023. The lawn bowling and croquet facility is located on the grounds of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course in Bracebridge.

Starting in November, the club moves indoors and runs the very popular “short mat” program during the winter. Members bowl several times a week in the upper level Auditorium of the Bracebridge Arena.

Information about the club and registration for its programs can be found at www.muskokabowls.ca, or by contacting Jeff Shurie at 705-645-9767 or office@muskokabowls.ca.

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club is grateful to New Horizons for Seniors for the opportunity to provide a safer and more enjoyable environment for lawn bowling and croquet participants in the community.