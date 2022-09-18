New Cemetery Requirements In Gravenhurst

In an effort to preserve the safety, upkeep and aesthetics of Town-operated cemeteries, the Town is proactively working to educate the public on our new cemetery requirements as outlined in the recently amended Cemetery By-law.

The Town understands the need to properly memorialize loved ones and is respectful of our departed. These changes to the Cemetery By-law are intended to provide clarity and consistency, for both visitors of our cemeteries and for Town staff that maintain them.

These new guidelines, in part, remind visitors that decorations are limited to flowers, wreaths or potted plants and that these decorations may be placed on plots between May 1st and October 15th each year. Decorations left after October 15th may be removed by Town staff without notice. However, from October 15th to May 1st, visitors may place one wreath or flower arrangement on any plot to mark special occasions, but these must be removed within 30 days.