Huntsville Resident Faces Several Charges After Fail To Remain Collision

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision.

On June 23, 2024, shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers of the Huntsville OPP detachment responded to a report of a single motor-vehicle collision on HWY 141 at Muskoka Road 35, in the Town of Huntsville. Officers located a vehicle in the ditch with significant damage. Witnesses advised that driver and an occupant had left the scene.

On June 24, 2024, shortly after 9:00 p.m., police responded to a theft in progress on Highway 60 in Algonquin Highlands Township. Upon police arrival, it was determined that the person involved was the driver of the motor vehicle from the day prior and was subsequently arrested.

Clayton White, 35-years-old of Huntsville was charged with:

· Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code- 2 counts

· Mischief – destroys or damages property – 2 counts

· Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm

· Theft under $5000

· Dangerous operation

· Theft of Motor Vehicle

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

· Failure to stop after accident

· Drive motor vehicle, no plates

· Driving while under suspension

· Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

The accused was held in custody for a Bail Hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.