Gangs, Guns, And Grog, The Orillia Museum of Art And History’s Popular Wednesday Night Walking Tour Is Back For Its Fourth Season

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is offering its popular Gangs, Guns, and Grog walking tour for a fourth season. The first tour kicks off, Wednesday, July 10. Tours run every Wednesday night through the summer, ending on August 28. The tours run about 1.5 hours, starting out at the museum at 7pm and end at the Couchiching Craft Brewing Co.

We offered nine tours last year and sold over 150 tickets. The tour was so popular in 2023, that some guests made repeat reservations. The tour received wonderful reviews, including, ““Our guide was excellent. Added some humour with the history. Listened to participants that had additions to the stories. Thoroughly enjoyed the tour.”

On the tour, guides from the museum take guests back in time to Orillia of the 1870s. They share stories of shootouts and brawls, brothels and bootleggers, and at the end of the night they drop the group off at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co., where the first drink is on OMAH!

Guides discuss many topics around Orillia’s prohibition-era history, including Orillia’s mysterious, infamous tunnels: What were they really used for? Where did they go? Did they even exist?

What a great way to spend a summer evening in Orillia. Tickets are $25 each. Museum members receive a discount. To learn more and to purchase tickets for Gangs, Guns, and Grog, click here: https://www.orilliamuseum.org/project/gangs-guns-grog/