OPP Will Conduct A Training Exercise At Georgian College On Wednesday

On Wednesday June 26, 2024 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will conduct a training exercise code named “Camden” at Georgian College in the City of Orillia.

Camden will take place on June 26, 2024 The activity will involve community partners such as Orillia OPP, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Central Region In-Service Training (IST), Simcoe County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Orillia Fire and Georgian College staff and students.

It is a simulated active threat designed to test the training of emergency services and school staff. In addition to testing the training, the exercise will aid in:

· Testing and validating existing plans, procedures, training, equipment and interagency communication;

· Improving interagency response, coordination and operation;

· Identifying gaps in training, resources and procedures as well as identify areas for improvement;

· Improving individual, organizational and community performance through practice; and

· Demonstrating community and organizational resolve to adequately prepare for, and respond to emergencies of all types.

All Ontario schools are required to complete lockdown drills twice annually, as mandated by the Safe Schools Act. Officers receive yearly instruction on Immediate Rapid Deployment (IRD) at the OPP In-Service Training (IST). The Emergency Service partners train in various situations with multiple casualties and scene management. Operation “Camden” is a unique opportunity for these groups to train together. The exercise will focus on prevention of school violence and ensuring an effective, collaborative response in the event of a real threat.

During this exercise access to the college training area will be controlled, but members of the public may observe police officers carrying firearms and acting in a tactical manner. This media release serves to bring attention that this is a training drill.

The Orillia OPP and our Emergency Services partners are extremely grateful for this opportunity provided by Georgian College. We are hoping these training exercises will set the bar for what we should all be striving for and that is safe communities and a secure Ontario.